(Markets Edition) The Fed has decided to officially raise interest rates. With Jerome Powell, the new head of the Federal Reserve, meeting with the media yesterday, what impression does he give off? Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, joined us to give her evaluation. Afterwards, we'll discuss how rising house prices are becoming beneficial for sellers, but hurting buyers.

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.