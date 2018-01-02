02/01/2018: The job offers are coming in, but what about raises?

(Markets Edition) The Fed didn't raise interest rates at its meeting this week, but they're priming folks to expect one in March. Dine Swonk, chief economist at the accounting firm Grant Thornton, joined us to discuss why they're likely to do a hike, along with what we should expect from the January jobs report. Afterwards, we'll look at a possible join venture between Google-Alphabet and the state oil company Aramco. Plus: Plus: How undocumented immigrant in the Texas countryside are dealing with a new Texas law that says if local law enforcement officers don't cooperate with federal immigration agents, they're breaking the law.