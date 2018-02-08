02/08/2018: How to avoid getting sick when you travel

(Markets Edition) Republicans and Democrats have come up with a way to keep the government funded for about two years. Diane Swonk, chief economist at the firm Grant Thornton, joined us to discuss how the bond market is reacting to Washington's spending plans. Afterwards, we'll look at a new study that shows southern cities have the highest credit card debt burden, and then talk to travel aficionado Mark Orlowski about ways you can keep yourself healthy with flu season underway.