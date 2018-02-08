DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

02/08/2018: How to avoid getting sick when you travel

(Markets Edition) Republicans and Democrats have come up with a way to keep the government funded for about two years. Diane Swonk, chief economist at the firm Grant Thornton, joined us to discuss how the bond market is reacting to Washington's spending plans. Afterwards, we'll look at a new study that shows southern cities have the highest credit card debt burden, and then talk to travel aficionado Mark Orlowski about ways you can keep yourself healthy with flu season underway.

David Brancaccio
About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.