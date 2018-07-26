The Republican senator who wants Congress to take back power when it comes to tariffs

(Markets Edition) Following Trump's meeting with the European Union yesterday, we're talking to one Congress member who's been critical of the president's trade policy: Sen. Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania. He joined us to discuss how he felt about their conversation and why he wants Congress to have more power when it comes to tariffs. Afterwards, we'll speak with Diane Swonk, chief economist at the firm Grant Thornton, about one sector of the economy that's not looking so great: housing. Then, we'll take a look at where NAFTA negotiations currently stand. Today's podcast is sponsored by Anchor, LLC (anchorbooks.co/marketplace), Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace).