Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

04/05/2018: A brewing battle between Facebook and the government

(Markets Edition) Facebook stock has fallen 16 percent since news broke that a third-party firm took user data to help the Trump campaign. With some in Congress potentially looking to adopt European data privacy rules, we'll look at what those currently look like. Afterwards, we'll chat with Diane Swonk — chief economist at the consulting firm Grant Thornton — about what we might expect from the release of tomorrow's jobs report. Plus: How reducing immigration would affect the labor market. 

From this Episode

David Brancaccio
About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.