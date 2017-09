09/26/2017: The Jordan brand falls behind Adidas

(Markets Edition) The CEO of Equifax, Richard Smith, is stepping down following news of the company's data breach. We'll look at the state of its stock, and then recap how the major market indexes are doing. Afterwards, David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds, joins us to discuss how feasible tax reform is. And finally, we'll talk about how Nike's Jordan brand has failed to catch up with Adidas in the shoe race.