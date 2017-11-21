11/21/2017: Will we actually see a tax overhaul by the end of the year?

(Markets Edition) Just shortly into the trading day, stocks were up. What's guiding this positive market sentiment? The GOP's proposed tax overhaul. David Kelley from JP Morgan Funds stopped by to discuss whether reform will actually happen. Afterwards, we'll look at how holiday jobs are changing to keep up with online demand, and then we'll talk about the Justice Department's decision to sue AT&T over its planned merger with Time Warner.