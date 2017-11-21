DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

11/21/2017: Will we actually see a tax overhaul by the end of the year?

(Markets Edition) Just shortly into the trading day, stocks were up. What's guiding this positive market sentiment? The GOP's proposed tax overhaul. David Kelley from JP Morgan Funds stopped by to discuss whether reform will actually happen. Afterwards, we'll look at how holiday jobs are changing to keep up with online demand, and then we'll talk about the Justice Department's decision to sue AT&T over its planned merger with Time Warner.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.