12/14/2017: Rethinking the office holiday party

(Markets Edition) Disney has confirmed it's buying most of 21st Century Fox, which will give the media conglomerate a major advantage when it comes to sports and streaming. We'll discuss whether this acquisition could give it what it needs to take on the likes of Netflix. Afterwards, we'll look at what Fed Chair Janet Yellen had to say about the GOP's tax overhaul and its potential effects on the economy. Plus: How some companies are canceling holiday parties amid the news of sexual harassment scandals.