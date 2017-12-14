DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

12/14/2017: Disney wants to take on Silicon Valley

(U.S. Edition) With Disney set to purchase 21st Century Fox assets for more than $50 billion, we'll look at the company's rationale for the deal and the antitrust problems that this merger could pose. Afterwards, we'll discuss what the GOP's tax overhaul — which Republicans in both the House and Senate have forged a deal on — could mean for taxpayers. Finally, we'll chat with Marketplace's Molly Wood about what the FCC's roll back of net neutrality could mean in the long-term. 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.