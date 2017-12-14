12/14/2017: Disney wants to take on Silicon Valley

(U.S. Edition) With Disney set to purchase 21st Century Fox assets for more than $50 billion, we'll look at the company's rationale for the deal and the antitrust problems that this merger could pose. Afterwards, we'll discuss what the GOP's tax overhaul — which Republicans in both the House and Senate have forged a deal on — could mean for taxpayers. Finally, we'll chat with Marketplace's Molly Wood about what the FCC's roll back of net neutrality could mean in the long-term.