11/03/2017: A very divisive tax bill

(Markets Edition) The October jobs report is officially in, and the numbers reveal that the U.S. added 261,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate dipped to 4.1 percent — the lowest in 17 years. We'll look briefly at whether this labor market is doing as well as it seems, and then chat with Glenn Hubbard, former chair of George W. Bush's Council of Economic Advisers, about the divisiveness surrounding the House GOP's new tax bill. Will this potential tax overhaul actually promote growth? Afterwards, we'll discuss the history of the alternative minimum tax, which this bill wants to ax, and how it works. And finally, we'll give an overview of how the CEO of local news websites Gothamist and DNAinfo has decided to shut them down after a union vote.

