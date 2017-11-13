DownloadDownload

11/13/2017: The markets aren't that crazy about the GOP's tax plans

(Markets Edition) Both the House and Senate have released their proposed bills to overhaul America's tax system, and it turns out the markets are kind of disappointed in these plans. Julia Coronado, the founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, stopped by to tell us why the response is lukewarm. Afterwards, we'll look at the possibility that the U.S. will impose tariffs on solar panels imported from other countries, and then discuss how France is using drones to catch dangerous drivers.

