DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

11/14/2017: Losing your entire country to rising sea levels

(Markets Edition) With the House and Senate continuing to work out the details of their tax plans, we'll take a look at what their proposed cuts would mean in a tight labor market like this. David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds, explains why the cuts could end up worsening the trade deficit, but potentially lead to higher wages. Afterwards, we'll look at the White House's push for cleaner fossil fuels and natural gas (while many other countries are focused on renewables), and then discuss how island nations like Kiribati are preparing for a future without land because of climate change.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.