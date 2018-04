(Markets Edition) After yesterday's stock market dip, things are looking up this morning. We'll examine what's causing this volatility with David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds, who says it's not all about tariffs and tweets. Plus: Why airlines are pushing for tougher restrictions on emotional support animals.

