09/13/2017: A less glamorous Wall Street

(Markets Edition) President Trump recently met with three Democrats to find common ground on tax reform. The Trump White House is aiming to cut the corporate tax rate from 35 to 15 percent, which they may do by ending widely used tax breaks. Harvard professor Kenneth Rogoff stopped by to explain why trying to do this will be a painstaking task. Afterwards, we'll look at the inertia happening in the bond market, and then discuss how the agency investigating toxic chemical leaks could face budget cuts.