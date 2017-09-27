DownloadDownload

09/27/2017: Major U.S. companies might stop parking their money overseas

(Markets Edition) Republicans are scheduled to release an outline for tax reform, which would include a reduction in the corporate tax rate. Susan Schmidt from Westwood Holdings Group joined us to discuss what that could mean for U.S. companies who keep a lot of their money overseas. Afterwards, we'll take a look at how the major market indices are doing this morning, and then discuss how the devastation left by Hurricane Maria could lead to a brain drain from Puerto Rico. And finally, we'll talk to Kenneth Shropshire, CEO of the Global Sport Institute at Arizona State University, about the FBI's arrest of 10 people on suspicion of bribery in college basketball.  

