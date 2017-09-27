09/27/2017: The perverse way disasters boost the economy

(U.S. Edition) In the GOP's latest hope for a big legislative win before the 2018 election cycle, Republicans are now turning to tax reform. We'll take a look at what Trump's planning for both personal and corporate tax rates. Afterwards, we'll discuss the FBI's arrest of 10 people — including an Adidas marketing executive — in a college-basketball bribery investigation. And finally, we'll talk about the economic impact of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

