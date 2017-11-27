DownloadDownload

11/27/2017: What the GOP's tax plan could mean for charities

(Markets Edition) President Trump and the outgoing director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have each chosen different leaders to oversee the watchdog agency. And now Leandra English, the current head's pick, is turning the matter to federal court by filing a lawsuit to stop Trump's appointment. Her lawyer, Deepak Gupta, joined us to give more details about the fight. Next, we'll look at how the GOP's planned tax overhaul could affect "Giving Tuesday," an annual event that encourages people to donate to charities, and then we'll discuss how Trump's presidency may have impacted the housing market.

