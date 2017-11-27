11/27/2017: Who's the boss at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau? No one knows

(U.S. Edition) There's a leadership tussle happening right now at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the watchdog agency created after the financial crisis. Outgoing Director Richard Cordray named longtime staffer Leandra English as his replacement, but President Trump has tried to appoint budget director Mick Mulvaney. On today's show, we'll recap the ongoing controversy. Afterwards, we'll discuss a leadership shakeup that's happened in another industry: John L. Flannery took the reins of General Electric this summer. What's his managing style like and how's he trying to turn the company around?