11/28/2017: How the "Radium Girls" paved the way for greater workplace safety

(U.S. Edition) Trump's choice to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has instituted a freeze on hiring and new rulemaking at the agency, despite questions over whether he's the rightful successor. The CFPB is the brainchild of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who stopped by to talk us about the controversy and the effectiveness of the agency. Afterwards, we'll speak to author Kate Moore about her book "Radium Girls," which looks at the terrible fates of women who worked at the U.S. Radium Corp. factory in New Jersey starting in 1917. Litigation they brought against the company ultimately led to greater workplace safety laws. 

