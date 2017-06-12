06/12/2017: The aftermath of the Pulse nightclub shooting

The Trump administration could rein in the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a watchdog agency that critics say has too much power. We'll talk about the exact restrictions the White House might place on the bureau, and why the president's team takes issue with it. Afterwards, we'll look at how sanctions imposed on Qatar by five Middle Eastern countries has been affecting it economically. Plus: On the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting, we'll discuss how businesses in the area have been faring.