DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

06/12/2017: The aftermath of the Pulse nightclub shooting

The Trump administration could rein in the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a watchdog agency that critics say has too much power. We'll talk about the exact restrictions the White House might place on the bureau, and why the president's team takes issue with it. Afterwards, we'll look at how sanctions imposed on Qatar by five Middle Eastern countries has been affecting it economically. Plus: On the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting, we'll discuss how businesses in the area have been faring. 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

A lot happened while you slept. Marketplace Morning Report® host David Brancaccio explores the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make smart decisions. We've also launched a new series about how machines, robots and algorithms are increasingly entering the workforce. We're looking at what humans can do about it with a new journey to find robot-proof jobs. Read more here.