10/25/2017: Investors ask female entrepreneurs different questions than male ones

(Markets Edition) Congress has quashed a federal rule to stop banks from making consumers go into arbitration when they want to resolve a financial dispute. On today's show, we'll look at the future of the watchdog agency — the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — that was behind this regulation. Afterwards, Susan Schmidt from Westwood Holdings Group joins us to chat about the 10-year Treasury yield's rise. And finally, we'll look at why female entrepreneurs get less funding than men, with an eye on the language differences venture capitalists use when speaking to them.