Marketplace Morning Report

David Brancaccio

11/07/2017: China wants to clean up the skies as part of Trump's visit

(Markets Edition) On today's show, we'll recap a major misstep made by the Tax Policy Center. The nonpartisan think tank has retracted an analysis on the GOP's tax plan after a staffer found a mistake related to the Child Tax Credit. Afterwards, we'll look at how the Paradise Papers show Apple has found a new tax haven with the island of Jersey. Adam Rosenzweig, a law professor from Washington University in St. Louis, tells us some policy changes that countries can implement to address this issue. And finally, we'll talk about China's scramble to ensure there'll be nicer air as part of President Trump's Beijing visit. How does a country even go about doing that?

David Brancaccio
