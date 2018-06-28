"Imagine that the government decided that taxes were voluntary"

DownloadDownload

(Markets Edition) GDP figures in the first-quarter of this year were pretty lackluster, and were actually even revised downward according to an announcement today. But we can anticipate better economic growth during the second quarter. Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, stopped by to explain why it's expected to accelerate. Afterwards, we'll look at what the Trump administration's tariffs on cars produced in Europe could mean for auto sales, and then we'll talk to Harvard professor Benjamin Sachs about how the Supreme Court's ruling on union is analogous to the government deciding that tax payments are voluntary. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business (utahmbaonline.com). (06/28/2018)

