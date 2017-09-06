09/06/2017: How low can Trump's tax cuts go?

President Trump made a big tax speech in North Dakota today. A key feature in his plan: Cutting the corporate tax rate, which currently sits at 35 percent. It's not clear how much Trump will be able to cut, however: Every percentage point cut in the corporate tax rate would cost the U.S. Treasury an estimated $100 billion over a decade. We'll talk about it, plus the latest departure from the Federal Reserve. Then: We're continuing our series "Trade Off" with a look at retraining. When people lose their jobs to globalization, government programs are meant to get them ready for new jobs. But reinvention is hard. Plus: Why is "'Star Wars' movie director" seemingly one of the highest-turnover jobs in the country?