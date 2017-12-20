DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

12/20/2017: Economists' verdict on the GOP tax overhaul

(Markets Edition) The passage of the GOP tax bill will be the biggest overhaul of the American tax system in three decades. So how are economists evaluating the package as a whole? Our senior economics contributor Chris Farrell fills us in. Afterwards, we'll chat with Susan Schmidt, senior portfolio manager at Westwood Holdings Group, about what the tax package will mean for capital expenditures and hiring. Plus: How Washington, D.C. is taking a sweeping step to lower the chances of inappropriate behavior in the workplace.   

