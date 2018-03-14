DownloadDownload

03/14/2018: Why steel tariffs aren't rattling the markets (yet)

(Markets Edition) Many economists are talking about the dangers of Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs, but his announcement hasn't really been rattling the markets. What gives? Susan Schmidt, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Westwood Holdings Group, joined us to explain why they aren't panicking. Afterwards, we'll look at tensions in Alabama over a state law that makes it illegal for anyone to move or alter a monument that's 40 years or older without special approval. Critics of the law say that it's protecting Confederate memorials.

