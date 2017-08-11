DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

11/08/2017: Can we credit Trump with the stock market's gains?

(Markets Edition) In the year since President Trump was elected, the Dow has risen 28.5 percent — the largest post-election yearly rise since 1945. While Trump has credited himself with this growth, Susan Schmidt — senior vice president and portfolio manager at Westwood Holdings Group — joined us to explain why it's difficult to determine the direct cause. Afterwards, we'll look at the IRS' commissioner's decision to step down, and why this comes at a critical time. Plus: We talk about what the aftermath of Brexit means for businesses.  

David Brancaccio
