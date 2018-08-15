Champagne and robot hands? Welcome to luxury shopping.

(Markets Edition) The stock market experienced a down day today. In addition to drops in the Dow and S&P, Europe and Asia markets also fell. We talked with Susan Schmidt, senior portfolio manager at Westwood Holdings, who mentioned speculation that the downward trend in Asia might have been due to some unfortunate earnings reports. Also, the online job-finding company Indeed put together a list that outlines which cities have the ideal blend of higher pay and decent cost-of-living. And, there are apparently some brick-and-mortar retail stores that have become high-end destination experiences for shoppers. We talked to reporter Kassia St Clair in London to tell us more. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (08/15/2018)