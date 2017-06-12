12/06/2017: Brexit has problems at the Irish border

DownloadDownload

(Markets Edition) While tech stocks have been kind of tepid this week, it's been a while since the markets have seen any serious downward jump. Susan Schmidt, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Westwood Holdings, explains whether this is cause to worry. Afterwards, we'll look at how Britain's Brexit plans have hit a major roadblock. While Britain's prime minister wanted to figure out a future trade relationship with the EU, there's disagreement over what happens to the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

