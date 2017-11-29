DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

11/29/2017: We might be due for a big market drop

(Markets Edition) It's been a long stretch for stocks, bonds, gold and bitcoin. But is this just the (really nice) calm before the storm? Susan Schmidt, senior portfolio manager at Westwood Holdings, joined us to discuss the European Central Bank's latest warning, which is that we may be in store for a global market correction. Afterwards, we'll discuss the Supreme Court's upcoming hearing on whether the Constitution should allow law enforcement to search our cellphone records without a warrant.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.