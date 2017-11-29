11/29/2017: We might be due for a big market drop

(Markets Edition) It's been a long stretch for stocks, bonds, gold and bitcoin. But is this just the (really nice) calm before the storm? Susan Schmidt, senior portfolio manager at Westwood Holdings, joined us to discuss the European Central Bank's latest warning, which is that we may be in store for a global market correction. Afterwards, we'll discuss the Supreme Court's upcoming hearing on whether the Constitution should allow law enforcement to search our cellphone records without a warrant.