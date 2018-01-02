DownloadDownload

with Kai Ryssdal

01/02/2018: Ready for another government shutdown?

Congress has to pass legislation to fund the government by Jan. 19 or there will be a partial government shutdown, which some policy analysts see coming. That's because Democrats and Republicans are far apart on issues like immigration, defense spending and the Children's Health Insurance Program. Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, Californians are dealing with the cost of disastrous wildfires. It's too early to know how many billions of dollars in damages there will be, but there is already a legal battle brewing over who will pay for it all. Also on today's show: puppies! 

Kai Ryssdal
