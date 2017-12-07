DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

12/07/2017: The race to avoid a government shutdown

(U.S. Edition) With the government due to run out of money very soon, President Trump is set to meet with congressional leaders to avoid a shutdown. Can they reach a deal? On today's show, we'll look at some of the snags Republicans and Democrats may still run into. Afterwards, we'll discuss a provision in the House's version of the tax bill that could remove an incentive for developers to invest in affordable housing. Then, we'll visit Aransas County, Texas to see how Hurricane Harvey has affected housing in the region. Eighty-percent of buildings were knocked out, leaving many without homes.

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.