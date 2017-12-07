12/07/2017: The race to avoid a government shutdown

(U.S. Edition) With the government due to run out of money very soon, President Trump is set to meet with congressional leaders to avoid a shutdown. Can they reach a deal? On today's show, we'll look at some of the snags Republicans and Democrats may still run into. Afterwards, we'll discuss a provision in the House's version of the tax bill that could remove an incentive for developers to invest in affordable housing. Then, we'll visit Aransas County, Texas to see how Hurricane Harvey has affected housing in the region. Eighty-percent of buildings were knocked out, leaving many without homes.