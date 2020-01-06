Jan 6, 2020
Would the Fed go negative?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: How sanctions have shaped Iran's economy, how alternative milks are putting a dent in the dairy industry, and how a Bahamian island is still recovering from Hurricane Dorian.
Stories From this episode
A Bahamian island works to recover from Hurricane Dorian
The rebuilding process is expected to take years and costs are in the billions.
Adventures in Housing
Adventures in Housing: The Caretaker
If you're thinking cushy job with a free place to live, think again.
Iran's painful economic reality
A George Washington University professor emeritus explains the consequences of 40 years of sanctions.
Milk
Americans aren't drinking milk like they used to
Two major dairy processor-distributors have filed for bankruptcy protection in the past few months.
The Season
For retailers, holiday shopping was strong. But the way we shop is changing.
We followed three small business retailers throughout the holiday shopping season. Here's the final word on how it went.
Music from the episode
Cigarettes And Chocolate Milk Rufus Wainwright
K.I.S.S.E.S Bent
The World Is Yours Will Sessions
Gypsy Queen Gábor Szabó
Wait for Me Swim Mountain
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer