Marketplace

Would the Fed go negative?

Jan 6, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

Uber and lift

Jan 3, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

Would the Fed go negative?
Jan 6, 2020

Would the Fed go negative?

Plus: How sanctions have shaped Iran's economy, how alternative milks are putting a dent in the dairy industry, and how a Bahamian island is still recovering from Hurricane Dorian. 

Stories From this episode

A Bahamian island works to recover from Hurricane Dorian

by Nadege Green Jan 6, 2020
The rebuilding process is expected to take years and costs are in the billions.
A badly damaged home in Marsh Harbour.
Nadege Green
Adventures in Housing

Adventures in Housing: The Caretaker

by Amy Scott Jan 6, 2020
If you're thinking cushy job with a free place to live, think again.
Craig Johnson (right) and his partner Carol Adams stand in front of the original hearth at Glen Fern in Philadelphia, PA.
Amy Scott/Marketplace
Iran's painful economic reality

by Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser Jan 6, 2020
A George Washington University professor emeritus explains the consequences of 40 years of sanctions.
Young girls in Tehran walk in front of a mural showing the Iranian flag in April.
Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images
Milk

Americans aren't drinking milk like they used to

by Kimberly Adams Jan 6, 2020
Two major dairy processor-distributors have filed for bankruptcy protection in the past few months.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The Season

For retailers, holiday shopping was strong. But the way we shop is changing.

by Sean McHenry Jan 6, 2020
We followed three small business retailers throughout the holiday shopping season. Here's the final word on how it went.
A UPS worker sorts packages to be loaded onto a delivery truck at the UPS sort facility in South San Francisco, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Heart Of The City (Ain't No Love) JAY-Z
Cigarettes And Chocolate Milk Rufus Wainwright
K.I.S.S.E.S Bent
The World Is Yours Will Sessions
Gypsy Queen Gábor Szabó
Wait for Me Swim Mountain

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Assistant Producer
