For retailers, holiday shopping was strong. But the way we shop is changing.
The 2019 shopping season looks like it was a strong one. According to one early consumer survey, spending was up 3.4 % this year — and online shopping was up over 18 % compared to 2018. But how did that look from the retailer side of the checkout counter?
Throughout the holiday shopping season, we’ve been following three different business owners to see how their most important shopping season has been going. We called them up one final time in the first week of January to see how it all went down. Here’s what they said.
Patty Delgado, Hija de tu Madre
Patty Delgado runs Hija de tu Madre, a Latina-focused e-commerce business based in Los Angeles, California.
Gary Merriman, Fish Hawk
Gary Merriman opened the Fish Hawk, an Atlanta fly fishing store, nearly 46 years ago.
Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, Dean’s Sweets
Kristin Thalheimer Bingham and husband Dean, run Dean’s Sweets in Portland, Maine.
