How much does the holiday retail season matter? Ask these retailers.

Inside of Dean's Sweets, which Kristin Thalheimer Bingham co-owns with her husband, Dean.
Melissa Mullen Photography
The holiday retail season is huge, and not just for the economy as a whole. A strong fourth quarter can make or break small business owners who are trying to watch the bottom line. Throughout the retail season, we’re following three small businesses across the country to get a sense of what’s going on for them in this economy.
Patty Delgado, Hija de tu Madre
Patty Delgado runs Hija de tu Madre, a latina-focused e-commerce business based in Los Angeles, California.
Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, Dean’s Sweets
Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, along with husband Dean, run Dean’s Sweets in Portland, Maine.
Gary Merriman, Fish Hawk
Gary Merriman opened the Fish Hawk, an Atlanta fly fishing store, nearly 46 years ago.