For these retailers, the holiday season is crucial — and has deadlines.

This time, we called them up less than two weeks before Christmas — but that’s not the only deadline they have to worry about. In order to ship items from their e-commerce stores, the retailers also have to think about USPS’s holiday shipping deadlines.
Patty Delgado, Hija de tu Madre
Patty Delgado runs Hija de tu Madre, a Latina-focused e-commerce business based in Los Angeles, California.
December 16, 2019
Gary Merriman, Fish Hawk
Gary Merriman opened the Fish Hawk, an Atlanta fly fishing store, nearly 46 years ago.
December 16, 2019
Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, Dean’s Sweets
Kristin Thalheimer Bingham, along with husband Dean, run Dean’s Sweets in Portland, Maine.
