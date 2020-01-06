Americans aren’t drinking milk like they used to

Elsie the Cow’s glory days may be behind her. Borden Dairy Company owns that mascot and said Sunday it was filing for bankruptcy.
The price of raw milk is going up, but grocery store prices are falling. Plus, cow’s milk is facing increasing competition from drinks made from oats, nuts, even bananas.
According to the National Milk Producers Federation, only 20% of the milk produced in the U.S. is consumed as milk, and that’s the segment that suffering. Other milk products, like cheese and yogurt, are doing better.
Borden’s bigger rival Dean Foods also got bankruptcy protection late last year. The ongoing trade war has put added strain on the dairy industry.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.