Jun 19, 2020
What happens when COVID-19 aid runs out?
Plus: How companies decide which holidays, like Juneteenth, to take off and Tulsa's eviction problem.
Stories From this episode
In Tulsa, evictions were a crisis even before the pandemic
A new effort taps behavioral science to keep more renters in their homes.
More companies offer a paid day off for Juneteenth
Some corporations made the move just days ago.
Why is unemployment still so high?
Weekly jobless claims have leveled off at well above 1 million, as new layoffs offset people called back to work.
COVID-19 pushes business bankruptcies higher in an already tough year
The government support provided at the beginning of the pandemic was meant to be temporary, but companies are still suffering.
Stop talking and face the corner: the new rules of elevators during COVID-19
Elevators have always been awkward. Now they're a social distancing nightmare.
Music from the episode
Wild 100s Smoke DZA, Pete Rock
Never Catch Me Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar
Glass Shamir
Shells Teebs
Water Me Down Vagabon
Starring You - Instrumental Shafiq Husayn
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer