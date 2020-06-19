Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

What happens when COVID-19 aid runs out?
Jun 19, 2020

What happens when COVID-19 aid runs out?

Plus: How companies decide which holidays, like Juneteenth, to take off and Tulsa's eviction problem.

Stories From this episode

Race and Economy

In Tulsa, evictions were a crisis even before the pandemic

by Amy Scott
Jun 19, 2020
A new effort taps behavioral science to keep more renters in their homes.
During a Juneteenth march in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday, people carry an empty, flag-draped casket to symbolize the destruction of Black Wall Street in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Race and Economy

More companies offer a paid day off for Juneteenth

by Justin Ho
Jun 19, 2020
Some corporations made the move just days ago.
Marchers celebrating Juneteenth at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington on Friday.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Why is unemployment still so high?

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 19, 2020
Weekly jobless claims have leveled off at well above 1 million, as new layoffs offset people called back to work.
A closed job placement office in New York. Unemployment remains at record highs despite parts of the economy reopening.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
COVID-19

COVID-19 pushes business bankruptcies higher in an already tough year

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 19, 2020
The government support provided at the beginning of the pandemic was meant to be temporary, but companies are still suffering.
A "Store Closing" sign on a Pier 1 in Chicago.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
COVID-19

Stop talking and face the corner: the new rules of elevators during COVID-19

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 19, 2020
Elevators have always been awkward. Now they're a social distancing nightmare.
People stand in designated areas of an elevator to ensure social distancing, but there's only so much distancing one can do in such a confined space.
Juni Kriswanto/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Wild 100s Smoke DZA, Pete Rock
Never Catch Me Flying Lotus, Kendrick Lamar
Glass Shamir
Shells Teebs
Water Me Down Vagabon
Starring You - Instrumental Shafiq Husayn

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer