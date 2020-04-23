Apr 23, 2020
We need to change our economic indicators to keep up with the crisis
Plus: the need for more contact tracers, the states leading on small business loans and putting a dollar value on human life.
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
States are trying to build armies of coronavirus contact tracers
But public health departments have been chronically underfunded.
COVID-19
How economists are keeping up in the fast-paced COVID-19 recession
Quarterly and monthly data, like GDP and the unemployment rate, don't really give us a picture of what is happening today.
Shelf Life
How much is a human life worth?
Civil courts, for-profit companies and regulators regularly put price tags on human lives. But how?
COVID-19
Upper Midwest, Great Plains states have fared best in SBA emergency loan program
As Congress weighs a new round of funding, data reveal that the upper Midwest and Great Plains regions benefited the most from the first round of PPP funding.
COVID-19
First the virus, then the oil crash, hit Midland, Texas
Midland, Texas, is ground zero for oil and gas production in the U.S., and much of the local economy, in some way or another, is tied to the industry. When West Texas Intermediate went negative for the first time ever…
COVID-19
Army of 3D printers battles Britain’s shortage of PPE
Machines churn out face visors for health workers running short of personal protection gear.
Businesses adapt to the pandemic by moving online
We hear from a pair of children's entertainers and a doctor.
