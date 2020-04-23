COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

We need to change our economic indicators to keep up with the crisis
Apr 23, 2020

Plus: the need for more contact tracers, the states leading on small business loans and putting a dollar value on human life.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

States are trying to build armies of coronavirus contact tracers

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Apr 23, 2020
But public health departments have been chronically underfunded.
Contact tracers try to find everyone a person who tested positive for COVID-19 has come into contact with.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images
COVID-19

How economists are keeping up in the fast-paced COVID-19 recession

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 23, 2020
Quarterly and monthly data, like GDP and the unemployment rate, don't really give us a picture of what is happening today.
Economists are using real-time data in the COVID-19 pandemic and recession.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Shelf Life

How much is a human life worth?

by Howard Steven Friedman
Apr 23, 2020
Civil courts, for-profit companies and regulators regularly put price tags on human lives. But how?
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
COVID-19

Upper Midwest, Great Plains states have fared best in SBA emergency loan program

by Justin Ho
Apr 23, 2020
As Congress weighs a new round of funding, data reveal that the upper Midwest and Great Plains regions benefited the most from the first round of PPP funding.
The more populous coastal states secured less loan money per capita than other states. Above, a pedestrian walks past a closed restaurant in San Francisco, California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

First the virus, then the oil crash, hit Midland, Texas

by Andy Uhler
Apr 23, 2020
Midland, Texas, is ground zero for oil and gas production in the U.S., and much of the local economy, in some way or another, is tied to the industry. When West Texas Intermediate went negative for the first time ever…
A pumpjack in Midland. The Texas oil patch has never seen a bust like this one.
COVID-19

Army of 3D printers battles Britain’s shortage of PPE

by Stephen Beard
Apr 23, 2020
Machines churn out face visors for health workers running short of personal protection gear.
A nurse wears personal protective gear outside a London hospital. Activists with 3D printers are manufacturing items to address the U.K.'s shortage.
Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images
Businesses adapt to the pandemic by moving online

by Alli Fam
Apr 23, 2020
We hear from a pair of children's entertainers and a doctor.
Susan Estes and Steve Brown, a clown duo from NYC.
Courtesy Susan Estes
Music from the episode

Teenage Birdsong Four Tet
Eyes Closed BADBADNOTGOOD
Pin It Down Madison Cunningham
Good Will Come to You Fruit Bats
Golden Rough The Bamboos
Relief in Believing Jon Ososki
Megaton Mile Local Natives

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
