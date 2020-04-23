Businesses adapt to the pandemic by moving online

When businesses had to close their doors in March to slow the spread of COVID-19, they were forced to confront to a new reality. For many, it involved a pivot to the digital world. But the shift from in-person to digital isn’t always easy — some services just don’t translate well to the internet.
Susan Estes and her husband, Steve Brown, are children’s entertainers in New York City. The duo usually performs at birthday parties, schools and libraries. By mid-March, all their bookings had cancelled.
Brown is very tech savy, so the technical part wasn’t too hard. But “adapting is a very scary thing” Estes said, explaining that her and her husband “flourish in front of a live audience.”
Marc Greenstein, a primary care physician in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, area, closed his practice on March 17. In the days that followed, Greenstein developed a website and telehealth platform.
He says he enjoys working digitally — it gives him the opportunity to spend more time with his family. While the shift online is helping to tide him over until reopening, he is still taking a financial hit.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Our daily newsletter unpacks what’s happening in the COVID-19 economy and what it means for you.