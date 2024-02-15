Walmart wants Vizio, but not for the TVs
Plus, split surveys on small business optimism, a map of all the country's zoning laws, and the falling number of small farmers.
How are small businesses feeling? It depends on whom you ask.
One survey showed small-business owners in a downbeat mood for the 25th straight month. Another had satisfaction at 85%.
Walmart's bid for Vizio would make it a different kind of company
Walmart's acquisition of the smart TV maker would give it significant access to streaming data from ads — the kind that tracks what people buy
The mapping tool that's trying to make zoning laws accessible to all
Zoning laws are notoriously arcane, but a new tool from the National Zoning Atlas is turning them into something like a Google map for land use laws. "We want people to understand what zoning says and what it does," said Sara Bronin, the National Zoning Atlas Director.
The trend of small farmers selling to big ag companies continues
And, diversity is still a challenge in the agricultural industry. According to the census, 95 percent of American farmers are white and on average, are just over 58 years old.
Many jobs still have demographically skewed workforces, new data shows
The WSJ’s Lauren Weber talks about "how we sort ourselves into different occupations and how in some ways we are sorted."
This indigenous artist made her beadwork into a thriving business
Thanks to the success of her beadwork business, owner Mikailah Thompson was able to start a creative agency for native artists.
