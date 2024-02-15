National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Walmart wants Vizio, but not for the TVs
Feb 14, 2024

Walmart wants Vizio, but not for the TVs

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
These days, a TV’s worth is tied to its streaming platform, says Jennifer Kent with Parks Associates. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Plus, split surveys on small business optimism, a map of all the country's zoning laws, and the falling number of small farmers. 

Segments From this episode

How are small businesses feeling? It depends on whom you ask.

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 14, 2024
One survey showed small-business owners in a downbeat mood for the 25th straight month. Another had satisfaction at 85%.
Inflation and supply chain problems are abating for some small businesses, says Brett Sussman of American Express, but the smaller of those companies are still struggling, says Alex Shvarts of FundKite.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Walmart's bid for Vizio would make it a different kind of company

by Kristin Schwab
Feb 14, 2024
Walmart's acquisition of the smart TV maker would give it significant access to streaming data from ads — the kind that tracks what people buy
These days, a TV’s worth is tied to its streaming platform, says Jennifer Kent with Parks Associates.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The mapping tool that's trying to make zoning laws accessible to all

by Amy Scott and Sean McHenry
Feb 14, 2024
Zoning laws are notoriously arcane, but a new tool from the National Zoning Atlas is turning them into something like a Google map for land use laws. "We want people to understand what zoning says and what it does," said Sara Bronin, the National Zoning Atlas Director.
Construction on a mixed-use apartment building in Los Angeles, CA.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The trend of small farmers selling to big ag companies continues

by Savannah Maher
Feb 14, 2024
And, diversity is still a challenge in the agricultural industry. According to the census, 95 percent of American farmers are white and on average, are just over 58 years old.
Federal crop insurance, subsidies and lending practices favor large operations, says Phil Howard, a professor of food and agriculture at Michigan State University.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Many jobs still have demographically skewed workforces, new data shows

by Amy Scott and Sofia Terenzio
Feb 14, 2024
The WSJ’s Lauren Weber talks about "how we sort ourselves into different occupations and how in some ways we are sorted."
About 97% of preschool teachers are women, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report on the U.S. workforce.
Chris Hondros/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

This indigenous artist made her beadwork into a thriving business

by Sofia Terenzio
Feb 14, 2024
Thanks to the success of her beadwork business, owner Mikailah Thompson was able to start a creative agency for native artists.
Mikailah Thompson learned to bead from her grandmother when she lived on the Nimiipuu reservation in North-Central Idaho.
Courtesy Mikailah Thompson
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Stress Me Out" Bibio, Olivier St.Louis
"What Happened?" Gilligan Moss
"Wide Eyes" Local Natives
"When the Night is Over" Lord Huron

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:09 PM PST
27:26
4:33 PM PST
27:05
7:41 AM PST
1:22
7:04 AM PST
13:26
3:05 AM PST
1:05
Feb 13, 2024
18:54
Feb 7, 2024
16:06
Steamy, sultry and stigmatized no more: romance novels are having a moment
Steamy, sultry and stigmatized no more: romance novels are having a moment
Inflation falls, but not as much as expected
Inflation falls, but not as much as expected
Addressing dismal working conditions in a glamorous industry
"Invisible Beauty"
Addressing dismal working conditions in a glamorous industry
Airbnb introduces fee for properties booked in a different currency
Airbnb introduces fee for properties booked in a different currency