This indigenous artist made her beadwork into a thriving business

Sofia Terenzio Feb 14, 2024
Mikailah Thompson learned to bead from her grandmother when she lived on the Nimiipuu reservation in North-Central Idaho. Courtesy Mikailah Thompson
Mikailah Thompson learned to bead from her grandmother when she lived on the Nimiipuu reservation in North-Central Idaho. Courtesy Mikailah Thompson
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Mikailah Thompson is an indigenous beadwork artist based in Washinton, D.C. When she was 10 years old, Thompson moved to the Nimiipuu reservation in North-Central Idaho where she lived with her grandmother, Chloe Halfmoon, who taught her how to bead.

Now, Thompson has made a business out of her beadwork. Thanks to the recent success of Beadwork by Mikailah, she was able to start a second business, Indigenous Creatives, a creative agency that works to spotlight Native American artists.

Beaded artwork on a circular handbag.
Thompson’s handmade design, the Nimiipuu Aayata handbag, made with individually hand-shaven dentalium shells, seed beads, brass, buckskin, bugle beads, brass studs, brass beads and shell discs. (Courtesy Mikailah Thompson)

Click the audio player above to listen to Thompson’s story.

