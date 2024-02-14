“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Mikailah Thompson is an indigenous beadwork artist based in Washinton, D.C. When she was 10 years old, Thompson moved to the Nimiipuu reservation in North-Central Idaho where she lived with her grandmother, Chloe Halfmoon, who taught her how to bead.

Now, Thompson has made a business out of her beadwork. Thanks to the recent success of Beadwork by Mikailah, she was able to start a second business, Indigenous Creatives, a creative agency that works to spotlight Native American artists.

Thompson’s handmade design, the Nimiipuu Aayata handbag, made with individually hand-shaven dentalium shells, seed beads, brass, buckskin, bugle beads, brass studs, brass beads and shell discs. (Courtesy Mikailah Thompson)

