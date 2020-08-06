Aug 6, 2020
Unemployment is bad, but we don’t know just how bad
Plus: The recording industry's legacy of exploiting Black artists, the decline in household debt and how robots can help with distance learning.
30 million? 18 million? How many Americans are out of work right now?
Why various estimates of joblessness don't seem to add up.
Using coronavirus relief to pay down credit cards
Credit card debt was down by $76 billion in the second quarter, the steepest decline in card balances since tracking started.
Music industry confronts calls to 'make things right' for Black artists
Labels have long been accused of racist, exploitative practices toward artists. Some now pledge to support social justice and diversify executive ranks.
Texas regulators want oil companies 'flaring' less gas
Burning excess natural gas can be less costly than figuring out a way to use it, but the practice spurs climate change and hurts air quality.
Want to understand the laws of supply and demand? Watch the dairy industry
Milk prices have been volatile with the trade war and now the coronavirus pandemic, and dairy farmers are stretched thin.
"If we can't get it let's create it:" tech entrepreneur Rameish Budhoo on creating the Black Nation app
The Black Nation app started as a directory, and is now a social platform.
