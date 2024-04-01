Ultimately, the joke’s on Gmail rivals
On its 20th birthday, Google celebrates 3 billion Gmail users — and a privacy lawsuit settlement.
Segments From this episode
Maryland legislators hope to help port workers and others affected by the bridge collapse
More than 15,000 people work directly at the port, and more than 140,000 additional jobs are connected to it.
Job security and hiring in tech have plummeted. How much is AI to blame?
Tech companies may have over hired in the pandemic. Now, AI and other economic forces are creating a shrink in the tech sector.
Gmail was launched 20 April Fools' Days ago. The joke's been on its rivals.
For better or worse, the email service has become a personal archive for many millions of users.
Some states consider slashing payments to parents who care for disabled kids
At least 12 states have proposed cutting payments that thousands of families rely on. The Dewitt family in Indiana is one of them.
RV sales could be an indicator of a smoother ride for the economy
Sales of these expensive vehicles peaked in 2021, decelerated by more than 50% last year, and are starting to turn up again. That can tell us something about the economy overall.
Across the path of totality, people are cashing in on 2024’s total solar eclipse
From fully booked hotels to eclipse-themed weddings, the celestial event spreads economic opportunity along its path.
Music from the episode
"Teenage Birdsong" Four Tet
"Offcut #1" Little People
"Uncle ACE" Blood Orange
"Seconds Into Months" MNDLSS
"Dig This" Hocus Pocus
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer