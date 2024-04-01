Baltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
❗Let's close the gap: We still need your help to raise $40,000 by April 1. Donate now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Ultimately, the joke’s on Gmail rivals
Apr 1, 2024

Ultimately, the joke’s on Gmail rivals

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Photo illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images
On its 20th birthday, Google celebrates 3 billion Gmail users — and a privacy lawsuit settlement.

Segments From this episode

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Maryland legislators hope to help port workers and others affected by the bridge collapse

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Apr 1, 2024
More than 15,000 people work directly at the port, and more than 140,000 additional jobs are connected to it.
With the port's main shipping channel closed, small business owners as well as restaurant and hotel staff working near the port could soon find themselves out of work.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Job security and hiring in tech have plummeted. How much is AI to blame?

by Kristin Schwab and Sarah Leeson
Apr 1, 2024
Tech companies may have over hired in the pandemic. Now, AI and other economic forces are creating a shrink in the tech sector.
While the IT sector added more than 260,000 jobs in 2022, last year it grew by a mere 700 jobs, and that number is expected to shrink even more in 2024.
David Paul Morris/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Gmail was launched 20 April Fools' Days ago. The joke's been on its rivals.

by Matt Levin
Apr 1, 2024
For better or worse, the email service has become a personal archive for many millions of users.
Google Workspace, which includes Gmail, has 3 billion users.
S3studio/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Some states consider slashing payments to parents who care for disabled kids

by Elizabeth Gabriel
Apr 1, 2024
At least 12 states have proposed cutting payments that thousands of families rely on. The Dewitt family in Indiana is one of them.
Jackson Dewitt is one of around 1,600 children who receive services through the Attendant Care Program. The stipend his mother, Jennifer, gets for providing around-the-clock care for him helps the family stay afloat.
Elizabeth Gabriel/Side Effects Public Media
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

RV sales could be an indicator of a smoother ride for the economy

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Apr 1, 2024
Sales of these expensive vehicles peaked in 2021, decelerated by more than 50% last year, and are starting to turn up again. That can tell us something about the economy overall.
"RVs do extraordinarily well in predicting business cycles because they’re such a big, volatile consumption piece for most American consumers," says economist Michael Hicks.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Across the path of totality, people are cashing in on 2024’s total solar eclipse

by Maria Hollenhorst
Apr 1, 2024
From fully booked hotels to eclipse-themed weddings, the celestial event spreads economic opportunity along its path.
Students in London observe a partial solar eclipse in the U.K. on March 20, 2015. On April 8th this year, a total solar eclipse will pass through the United States.
Rob Stothard/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Teenage Birdsong" Four Tet
"Offcut #1" Little People
"Uncle ACE" Blood Orange
"Seconds Into Months" MNDLSS
"Dig This" Hocus Pocus

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:38 PM PDT
29:08
3:01 PM PDT
20:41
2:08 PM PDT
1:05
7:33 AM PDT
6:46
3:07 AM PDT
9:56
Mar 28, 2024
44:51
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
Fed Chair Powell: Interest rates likely won't return to "historically low levels" before the pandemic
Fed Chair Powell: Interest rates likely won't return to "historically low levels" before the pandemic
Has legislation to stop surprise medical bills worked?
Health and Wealth
Has legislation to stop surprise medical bills worked?
Baltimore's port closure could upend jobs and supply chains for months
Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Baltimore's port closure could upend jobs and supply chains for months
Rise in private school enrollments could pose a problem for public schools
Rise in private school enrollments could pose a problem for public schools