The Maryland legislature is fast-tracking an emergency bill to help people whose jobs are affected by the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. The accident last week claimed the lives of six bridge workers. Thousands of other people who work at or around the Port of Baltimore could soon find themselves out of jobs, because the port’s main shipping channel is closed. And small business owners are wondering how they’ll survive.

The Maryland legislature is scheduled to adjourn for the year a week from Monday. Not much time for state lawmakers to vote on the Protecting Opportunities and Regional Trade, or PORT, Act.

“You know, you’d love to have more time for a bill like this,” said Maryland Delegate Luke Clippinger who is the bill’s lead sponsor in the House. He represents the south side of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, and has been hearing from lots of constituents whose jobs depend on the port.

“For people who, like longshoremen — they get paid if they’re working on a ship. If they’re not working on a ship, they don’t get paid,” he said.

According to estimates in the bill, more than 15,000 people work directly at the port — in security and maintenance, driving trucks or cleaning ships. There are another 140,000 jobs linked to the port — employees at dockworkers’ favorite lunch spots or hotels where cruise passengers spend the night. Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson says the bill would supplement their unemployment benefits.

“And so, we’re trying to use our rainy day funds to backfill what unemployment insurance may not cover,” said Ferguson.

Small business owners say they need help too. Arnaz Harrison is co-owner of HHAL Logistics. He says the company has only been open since last July and hasn’t made a profit yet. He’s worried the business might not survive.

“You know, an event such as this could have a devastating effect,” said Harrison.

The PORT Act would provide temporary relief for small businesses, so they can pay their workers and keep their doors open. Harrison will take what he can get.

“With the government stepping up and helping small businesses such as ours, it gives us the opportunity to stay afloat long enough to find other avenues of revenue,” he said.

But right now, Harrison says, most of the company’s business is tied to the port.