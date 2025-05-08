Business is business for one warehouse CEO at the Port of Baltimore

2024 was a stellar year for the Port of Baltimore despite the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge last March.

However, this March is different as the port deals with the impact of an unfamiliar foe: tariffs.

Sue Monaghan, President of Baltimore International Warehouse & Transportation Inc., said she expects port traffic to slow as ships stop arriving from China, but is trying to “go with the flow.”

“I don't think that it is business as usual, but it's business. It's just the way that it's operating right now,” said Monaghan. “We store products for other people. So, if a customer isn't doing the same business, then we go out and we look for business to replace it.”

Monaghan spoke with “Marketplace” host Amy Scott about the state of all things warehousing at the Port of Baltimore.

