May 3, 2021
The low-hanging fruit on Biden’s climate agenda
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Phasing out hydrofluorocarbons — common chemical refrigerants — actually has bipartisan support. Also on today's show: More homeowners go back to paying their mortgage bills, and Verizon is selling Yahoo and AOL for $5 billion.
Segments From this episode
What value do Yahoo and AOL have?
Verizon is selling the two companies to private equity firm Apollo Global Management for $5 billion.
How one primary care doctor found her role in the fight against COVID-19
Physician and writer Suzanne Koven deleted an email requesting volunteers before changing her mind.
Will genetically modified vaccines make Europe rethink “Frankenfood”?
The success of COVID-19 shots could change European attitudes toward genetically-engineered crops and benefit U.S. agribusiness.
Music from the episode
Animals Baths
Juicy The Notorious B.I.G.
Coco Mango (FloFilz Remix) MF DOOM, FloFilz
All Of Your Love (feat. Kotomi) Germany Germany, Kotomi
Fu-Gee-La Fugees, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Pras
Maria También Khruangbin
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer