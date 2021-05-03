Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

The low-hanging fruit on Biden’s climate agenda
May 3, 2021

Phasing out hydrofluorocarbons — common chemical refrigerants — actually has bipartisan support. Also on today's show: More homeowners go back to paying their mortgage bills, and Verizon is selling Yahoo and AOL for $5 billion.

Segments From this episode

What value do Yahoo and AOL have?

by Marielle Segarra
May 3, 2021
Verizon is selling the two companies to private equity firm Apollo Global Management for $5 billion.
How exactly could Apollo, the private equity firm that is buying Yahoo and AOL, make the companies more valuable?
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
My Economy

How one primary care doctor found her role in the fight against COVID-19

by Maria Hollenhorst
May 3, 2021
Physician and writer Suzanne Koven deleted an email requesting volunteers before changing her mind.
A sign in support of healthcare workers in Boston, Massachusetts on April 04, 2020. “I know this sounds really strange, but I can think of fewer happier times in my career,” said Dr. Suzanne Koven, a writer and physician at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Will genetically modified vaccines make Europe rethink “Frankenfood”?

by Stephen Beard
May 3, 2021
The success of COVID-19 shots could change European attitudes toward genetically-engineered crops and benefit U.S. agribusiness.
British children take part in a demonstration protesting genetically modified food in 1999.
Photo by Steve Eason/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Animals Baths
Juicy The Notorious B.I.G.
Coco Mango (FloFilz Remix) MF DOOM, FloFilz
All Of Your Love (feat. Kotomi) Germany Germany, Kotomi
Fu-Gee-La Fugees, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Pras
Maria También Khruangbin

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
