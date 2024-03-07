The EU cracks down on Big Tech
The Digital Markets Act goes into effect today in the EU. It’s designed to make the internet more competitive, but enforcement may be tricky.
Retailers take on Amazon Prime with new subscription services
Walmart's on-demand delivery program starts Sunday. Target's version of Amazon Prime launches in April. Is there room for more subscriptions?
The Fed's Beige Book offers a more colorful look behind the stats
The latest edition includes comments from community bankers, real estate brokers, farm-implement suppliers—you name it.
A new EU law aims to tame tech giants. But enforcing it could turn out to be tricky.
It imposes hefty fines for scofflaws. But the commission charged with enforcing it has only 80 staffers.
After dreaming of living in a dome home for decades, this Texas woman made it a reality
"I'm not getting any younger. If I'm going to have a dome, I need to get on with it," said Paula Stone of Fredericksburg, Texas.
Reviews or "paid promotional content"? Amazon is paying users to make videos of its products
The online retail behemoth is selling access to its sizable platform to gig workers, says Caroline O'Donovan of The Washington Post.
Skijoring brings cowboys and skiers to Western towns, but warm weather leaves the sport in flux
Many small towns across the Rocky Mountain West depend on the sport for an economic boost during an otherwise slow winter, but this year it's been tricky with unseasonably warm temperatures.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer