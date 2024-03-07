Election 2024Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
The EU cracks down on Big Tech
Mar 7, 2024

The EU cracks down on Big Tech

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Thierry Monasse/Getty Images
The Digital Markets Act goes into effect today in the EU. It’s designed to make the internet more competitive, but enforcement may be tricky.

Segments From this episode

Retailers take on Amazon Prime with new subscription services

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 7, 2024
Walmart's on-demand delivery program starts Sunday. Target's version of Amazon Prime launches in April. Is there room for more subscriptions?
The average American has12 subscriptions, says Raghu Iyengar of The Wharton School. That doesn't leave much room for Target's and Walmart's.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The Fed's Beige Book offers a more colorful look behind the stats

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 7, 2024
The latest edition includes comments from community bankers, real estate brokers, farm-implement suppliers—you name it.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

A new EU law aims to tame tech giants. But enforcing it could turn out to be tricky.

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Mar 7, 2024
It imposes hefty fines for scofflaws. But the commission charged with enforcing it has only 80 staffers.
Margrethe Vestager, executive vice president of 'A Europe Fit for the Digital Age' at the European Commission, talks to media in the Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium on Monday.
Thierry Monasse/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Adventures in Housing

After dreaming of living in a dome home for decades, this Texas woman made it a reality

by Sarah Leeson
Mar 7, 2024
"I'm not getting any younger. If I'm going to have a dome, I need to get on with it," said Paula Stone of Fredericksburg, Texas.
Paula Stone's home is made up of five connected monolithic domes that she designed herself.
Courtesy Stone
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Reviews or "paid promotional content"? Amazon is paying users to make videos of its products

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio
Mar 7, 2024
The online retail behemoth is selling access to its sizable platform to gig workers, says Caroline O'Donovan of The Washington Post.
"I think it's an open question if these are reviews or just paid promotional content," says Caroline O'Donovan at The Washington Post about the influencer videos.
Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Skijoring brings cowboys and skiers to Western towns, but warm weather leaves the sport in flux

by Caitlin Tan
Mar 7, 2024
Many small towns across the Rocky Mountain West depend on the sport for an economic boost during an otherwise slow winter, but this year it's been tricky with unseasonably warm temperatures.
A cowboy and his horse pull a skier off a jump on the Pinedale skijoring course. The fastest time wins.
Caitlin Tan/Wyoming Public Radio
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer I
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:51 PM PST
26:20
2:41 PM PST
1:05
1:39 PM PST
10:50
10:00 AM PST
40:26
7:25 AM PST
8:18
3:04 AM PST
14:22
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
More oil, fewer rigs: how the U.S. became the world's top producer
More oil, fewer rigs: how the U.S. became the world's top producer
Household debt is up sharply, but don't worry ... yet.
Household debt is up sharply, but don't worry ... yet.
What's new in campaign ads? Asking for money to buy more ads and run them absolutely everywhere
Election 2024
What's new in campaign ads? Asking for money to buy more ads and run them absolutely everywhere
How NYT critic Morris looks at movie watching
Shelf Life
How NYT critic Morris looks at movie watching