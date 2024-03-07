After dreaming of living in a dome home for decades, this Texas woman made it a reality
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
After dreaming of living in a dome home for decades, this Texas woman made it a reality
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
According to the most recent census data, building permits for privately owned housing units in January were down a bit from December, but up by more than 8% from the year before. That’s potentially great news for would-be homebuyers as well as the would-be homebuilders.
Paula Stone is among the latter. She built a monolithic dome home in Fredericksburg, Texas, after dreaming of living in one nearly her entire life.
“My house, with the five domes, from the front it looks like some little sea creature that would crawl on the bottom of the ocean,” Stone said.
Click the player above to hear the whole story.
Tell us your real estate or housing story using the form below, and you may be featured on a future edition of “Adventures in Housing.”
There’s a lot happening in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is here for you.
You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible.
Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.