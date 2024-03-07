According to the most recent census data, building permits for privately owned housing units in January were down a bit from December, but up by more than 8% from the year before. That’s potentially great news for would-be homebuyers as well as the would-be homebuilders.

Paula Stone is among the latter. She built a monolithic dome home in Fredericksburg, Texas, after dreaming of living in one nearly her entire life.

“My house, with the five domes, from the front it looks like some little sea creature that would crawl on the bottom of the ocean,” Stone said.

Click the player above to hear the whole story.

Tell us your real estate or housing story using the form below, and you may be featured on a future edition of “Adventures in Housing.”