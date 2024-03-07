Election 2024Democracy in the DesertBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Adventures in Housing

After dreaming of living in a dome home for decades, this Texas woman made it a reality

Sarah Leeson Mar 7, 2024
Paula Stone's home is made up of five connected monolithic domes that she designed herself. Courtesy Stone
After dreaming of living in a dome home for decades, this Texas woman made it a reality

Paula Stone's home is made up of five connected monolithic domes that she designed herself. Courtesy Stone
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
According to the most recent census data, building permits for privately owned housing units in January were down a bit from December, but up by more than 8% from the year before. That’s potentially great news for would-be homebuyers as well as the would-be homebuilders.

Paula Stone is among the latter. She built a monolithic dome home in Fredericksburg, Texas, after dreaming of living in one nearly her entire life.

“My house, with the five domes, from the front it looks like some little sea creature that would crawl on the bottom of the ocean,” Stone said.

Click the player above to hear the whole story.

Tell us your real estate or housing story using the form below, and you may be featured on a future edition of “Adventures in Housing.”

