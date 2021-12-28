Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

First-time homebuyers found a tough housing market this year

Meghan McCarty Carino Dec 28, 2021
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
All-cash offers are making house purchases less accessible for first-time home buyers. Brandon Bell via Getty Images

First-time homebuyers found a tough housing market this year

Meghan McCarty Carino Dec 28, 2021
Heard on:
All-cash offers are making house purchases less accessible for first-time home buyers. Brandon Bell via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The S&P Core Logic Case Shiller Index is expected to show the housing market cooled off a teeny bit in October, but with prices still significantly higher than a year ago — around 18%.

That’s making it tough for first-time homebuyers.

First-time homebuyers made up about one-quarter of the market last month, according to the National Association of Realtors. That’s a historic low point, according to association economist Gay Cororaton.

“Homeownership is critical to wealth building. And it’s part of the American dream,” she said.

She estimates that roughly a million first-time buyers have been pushed out of that dream, as housing prices have spiked.

Wages have gone up too, but not fast enough to help first-time buyers save the large sums needed for a downpayment, said Odeta Kushi, chief economist at First American Financial.

“Because they don’t have the money from the sale of an existing home to bring to the closing table,” Kushi said.

It’s also difficult for them to compete with all-cash buyers, per professor Richard Green at the University of Southern California.

“They can just promise a seller that they’ll close within ten days and that’s very appealing,” Green said.

National Association of Realtors data show cash sales have become increasingly common in 2021.

We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.

Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.

In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.

Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:42 AM PST
9:14
2:20 AM PST
4:31
7:37 AM PST
1:50
Dec 27, 2021
26:45
Dec 21, 2021
35:02
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Poor seasonal hiring and omicron could mean few temp workers get permanent jobs
Poor seasonal hiring and omicron could mean few temp workers get permanent jobs
First-time homebuyers found a tough housing market this year
First-time homebuyers found a tough housing market this year
What we get wrong about the energy grid
What we get wrong about the energy grid
Holiday sales boosted by fear of empty shelves
Holiday sales boosted by fear of empty shelves